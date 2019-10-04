Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.85 Million Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.53% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after buying an additional 578,765 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,553,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,620,000 after purchasing an additional 399,067 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,511 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 17,992 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,976,960.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,649.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 over the last 90 days. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 62.53%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

