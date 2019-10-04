Royal Bank of Canada Has $29.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $29,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.84. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.75 and a 1-year high of $231.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6449 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.