Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,570 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,570 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,024,000 after buying an additional 704,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $168.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,362. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.06.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7669 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

