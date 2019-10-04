Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,586 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $24,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,061.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,857. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

