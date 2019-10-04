Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,597 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of Generac worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 31.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326,138 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 44.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $520,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,612. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

