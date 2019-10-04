Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,000 at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSA. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. AlphaValue cut Royal Dutch Shell to an add rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Royal Dutch Shell to a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

RDSA stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,319 ($30.30). The company had a trading volume of 4,372,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion and a PE ratio of 934.33. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,319.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,440.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 61.24%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, for a total transaction of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

