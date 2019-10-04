Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Lowered to Hold at ABN Amro

ABN Amro cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.A traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 1,785,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $91.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.