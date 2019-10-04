Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.17. Royale Energy Funds shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 98,868 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.