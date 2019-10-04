RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives $10.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 208,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 97,285 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RPC by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 430,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 151,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 784,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. 1,388,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 351.89 and a beta of 1.09. RPC has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.18.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

