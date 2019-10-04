RPS Group (LON:RPS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 131 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPS. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RPS Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.40 ($2.12).

Shares of RPS Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.65). 63,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,098. The company has a market capitalization of $292.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 227 ($2.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RPS Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £24,873.80 ($32,502.03).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

