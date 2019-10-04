Rupee (RUP) Price Down 60.7% Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $70,327.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 36,135,350 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

