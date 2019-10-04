Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,030. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

