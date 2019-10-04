Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,797. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ryanair by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

