Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.60. 13,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,797. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,444 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,198,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,715,000 after buying an additional 594,607 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,632,000 after buying an additional 1,854,616 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,339,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,225,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 25.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after buying an additional 603,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

