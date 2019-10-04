RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:RYB remained flat at $$6.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,274. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.61. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of RYB Education worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

