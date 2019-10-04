Ryo Currency Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $255,532.00 and approximately $480.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,193.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.02149710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.21 or 0.02727388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00696842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00704141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00455439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 14,676,832 coins and its circulating supply is 14,559,519 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

