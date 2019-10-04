S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 257 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369,924. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $989.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

