S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Down 4.7%

S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.65, 15,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,504% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56.

S Split Company Profile (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

