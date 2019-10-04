Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Up 7.8%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 291,141 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 331,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several analysts recently commented on SB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $171.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.