Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ SAL traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.40. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Farrell purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $50,154.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $100,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

