SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.75. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 270,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,849 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

