SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.93, 47,408 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 264,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 22.06%.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

