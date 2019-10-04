SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SBHGF traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. SBI has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

