Schroder Investment Management Group Has $765,000 Stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Macerich were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Macerich by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Macerich by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Macerich by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Macerich by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,899.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,094 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.