Schroder Investment Management Group Has $862,000 Holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 458.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fossil Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,954 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,497 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,168 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 163,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its stake in Fossil Group by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 325,317 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 273,808 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,436.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $343,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 153,600 shares of company stock worth $1,529,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Fossil Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

