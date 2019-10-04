Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after buying an additional 1,880,992 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Tyson Foods by 85.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 451.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,449,000 after buying an additional 521,718 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,316,000 after buying an additional 199,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

