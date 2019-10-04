Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,758 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tech Data by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,161,000 after purchasing an additional 334,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tech Data by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,160 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Tech Data by 1,076.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 107,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tech Data by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,350. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.23. 16,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

