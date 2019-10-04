Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,922 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 29,859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

WMC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,056. The company has a market capitalization of $513.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 943.01, a current ratio of 943.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

