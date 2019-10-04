Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 356 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Longbow Research set a $320.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. OTR Global cut Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $241.75 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.63. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

