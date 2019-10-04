Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 532,986 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMA. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

BMA stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

