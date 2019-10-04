Scorum Coins (SCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,525.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $199,961.00 and $28,525.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

