Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro for fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 have been stable in the past month. The company is expected to benefit from the synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides the company with a modern and cost-efficient supply chain in the hydroponic industry. Scotts Miracle-Gro will also gain from long-term prospects and cost-saving opportunities associated with the Hawthorne division. Moreover, prospects for the hydroponic products look bright in the long-term. Scotts Miracle-Gro is expected to benefit from the legally-authorized cannabis production as the cannabis industry grows in the United States and Canada. Moreover, it will likely gain from its new line of organic plant food and growing media products. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 351,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,139.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 over the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

