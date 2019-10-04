SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.10

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 5771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

