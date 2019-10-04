Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.44.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $145.66 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.