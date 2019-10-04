Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,028.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

