Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRP. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 145.27 ($1.90).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 885,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.18. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.50 ($1.99). The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67.

In related news, insider David Eveleigh sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £55,500 ($72,520.58).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.