ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 47.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,900 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 444.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,370,000 after purchasing an additional 804,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 446,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $69,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.50. 623,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.50, a PEG ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $6,409,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total transaction of $472,494.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,598 shares of company stock worth $24,749,747. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.