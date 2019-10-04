Sessia (KICKS) Market Cap Tops $897,968.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. In the last week, Sessia has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $897,968.00 and $17,564.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,835,241 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

