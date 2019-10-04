Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and traded as low as $7.58. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 335,560 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VII. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reduced their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$707.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

