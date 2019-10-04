Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho cut Shell Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shell Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Shell Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

SHLX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 559,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,616. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 137.43% and a net margin of 97.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,478 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,754,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,252 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,270,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,893,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,674,000 after purchasing an additional 286,408 shares during the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

