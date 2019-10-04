Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $541.24. The stock had a trading volume of 210,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,627. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $554.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $532.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

