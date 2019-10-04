SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SHECY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 27,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,474. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.36. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

