Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 0.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.88.

SHOP traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.15. 73,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.69. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.52 and a beta of 1.20. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

