Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of FCRM stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.50 ($0.31). 302,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.60. Fulcrum Utility Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69 ($0.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Fulcrum Utility Services’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Fulcrum Utility Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

