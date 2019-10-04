Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

