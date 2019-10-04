Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $140.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Signature Bank stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.67. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 125,743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 179,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 502,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

