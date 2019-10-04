Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) PT Lowered to GBX 4 at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the potash development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SXX. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 9 ($0.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

LON:SXX traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3.67 ($0.05). 34,453,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,970,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. Sirius Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,389 ($109.62). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.82.

In related news, insider Christopher N. Fraser purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

About Sirius Minerals

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

