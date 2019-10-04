Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM) rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, approximately 273,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 513,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

