SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 36,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,420. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,026,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SLM by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,622 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SLM by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,622,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 976,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

