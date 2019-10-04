Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.51 million.Smart Global also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68-0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $581.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $225,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Dow acquired 17,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $537,187.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

